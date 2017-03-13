Sorenson Officially Signs Extension with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the team has signed safety Daniel Sorensen to a contract extension. Terms of the contract will not be released by the club.

“Daniel has been a very efficient player for us, both on defense and special teams,” Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said. “He’s a relentless worker and a team-first guy. He’s grown each year in our system and I look forward to watching him develop even more as we move forward.”

Sorensen (6-2, 208) has played in 41 games (one start) in three NFL seasons with the Chiefs (2014-16). His career numbers include 70 tackles (61 solo), five tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks (-15.0 yards), two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He owns three career interceptions, all occurring during the 2016 season, including a pick-six against the Saints on Oct. 23. On special teams, Sorensen has recorded 23 tackles (20 solo), finishing among the team’s top-five special teams tacklers in all three seasons. The Riverside, California, native, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Chiefs in May of 2014. He played collegiately at BYU.