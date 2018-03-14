Sororities support KU fraternity freeze

Leaders of sororities at the University of Kansas say they support a decision to suspend all social activities for fraternities until a “significantly safer” environment is created at the school.

The Panhellenic Association, which governs most of sororities at Kansas, said in a statement Wednesday that it would rejoin social activities with fraternities once they complete a strategic plan to improve conditions.

The Intrafraternity Council, which oversees 24 fraternities at Kansas, on Monday announced the self-imposed freeze on all social activities because of “systemic

behavioral issues.” The men will continue to hold chapter meetings and participate in philanthropy events that do not include alcohol.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the sorority organization said it hoped to work with fraternities to address issues that affect both organizations.