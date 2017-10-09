WIBW News Now!

South-central Kansas man killed during confrontation with police

by on October 9, 2017 at 10:02 AM (2 hours ago)

A man was killed Friday after being hit with a “bean-bag” round during an altercation with police in south-central Kansas.

Barber County Sheriff’s deputies were called Friday evening to a bar in Sun City, where a man was reportedly standing outside and threatening people with a gun.

The suspect left the area before authorities arrived, but was later found hiding in a shed down the street from the bar.

The suspect eventually left the shed, but refused to cooperate with the three deputies at the scene. One of the deputies shot the suspect with a less-than-lethal bean bag round.

Law enforcement officers and EMS provided medical treatment to the injured suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Steven P. Myers of Sun City. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the incident.

No other details have been released.

 

