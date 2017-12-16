A Florida energy company is considering an area in south-central Kansas for a potential wind farm. The Hutchinson News reports that more than 100 people attended NextEra Energy’s open house Thursday in Haven. Many residents went to the event to check if their property fell within the approximately 29,000 acres NextEra is looking at. The company is proposing a 200- to 300-megawatt wind farm containing about 100 wind turbines.
South Central Kansas town considered for wind farm
