The Dollar General on South Topeka Boulevard was robbed Tuesday night.

Just before 8:45 p.m., police were told that a man walked into that store, said he had a gun and demanded money.

Witnesses said he was older and black and wearing a blue hoodie. He may have been driving a maroon passenger car.

No one was hurt in the robbery. Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.