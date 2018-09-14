South Topeka restaurant robbed at gunpoint Thursday

A restaurant in South Topeka was robbed Thursday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police were called to the Mexican Taco Shop at SW 37th and Burlingame.

An employee told officers two men entered the restaurant wearing all black clothing with hooded sweatshirts. One had his face covered with a green bandana. The other had his face covered with a yellow bandana. One of the men showed a gun and took money and ran. The employee didn’t know which way they went.

Anyone with information on this robbery should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.