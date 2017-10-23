WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds NNW 21 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy67°
45°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy58°
39°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear73°
50°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear67°
34°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy48°
30°

Southeast Kansas school evacuated due to bomb threat

by on October 23, 2017 at 11:55 AM (4 hours ago)

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Chetopa.

According to a Facebook post, at 9:44 Monday morning the department was advised of a note found in the restroom at Chetopa Schools, regarding a bomb on school grounds.

The school was evacuated, and the Kansas Highway Patrol was requested to bring their bomb sniffing K-9. The K-9 will go through the school thoroughly.

Parents have been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office said, “We want to ensure the safety of students and faculty of the school, therefore we will go to great measures to make sure the school is clear of any threats before re-entry.”

Chetopa is a city of just over 1100 people just north of the Kansas-Oklahoma border.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.