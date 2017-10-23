Southeast Kansas school evacuated due to bomb threat

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Chetopa.

According to a Facebook post, at 9:44 Monday morning the department was advised of a note found in the restroom at Chetopa Schools, regarding a bomb on school grounds.

The school was evacuated, and the Kansas Highway Patrol was requested to bring their bomb sniffing K-9. The K-9 will go through the school thoroughly.

Parents have been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office said, “We want to ensure the safety of students and faculty of the school, therefore we will go to great measures to make sure the school is clear of any threats before re-entry.”



Chetopa is a city of just over 1100 people just north of the Kansas-Oklahoma border.