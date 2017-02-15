Southeast Kansas teen arrested for first-degree murder

A teenager from the southeastern Kansas town of Caney was arrested Tuesday for first-degree murder.

According to a release from The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 17-year-old Stevan Ranes is charged in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Brock Sanders, of Caney.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says Sanders was last seen leaving his home on the evening of February 8. His family reported him missing to the Caney Police Department three days later.

Police on Monday contacted the KBI for assistance investigating what they believed to be suspicious circumstances related to Sanders’ disappearance.

Ranes is currently in custody in the Southeast Kansas Juvenile Detention Center.

Underwood says the investigation is ongoing and no additional details will be released at this time.