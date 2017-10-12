Southeast Topeka gas station robbed at knifepoint

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Thursday night at the Kwik Shop located 102 SE 37th Street.

Lt. Aaron Jones says around 7:15 p.m., a tall black male walked into the business with a double-bladed knife and demanded money.

The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was seen running southeast from the business next to a silver Honda Element with dents on the rear.

Witnesses say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a purple bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.