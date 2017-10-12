WIBW News Now!

Southeast Topeka gas station robbed at knifepoint

by on October 12, 2017 at 8:44 PM (7 mins ago)

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Thursday night at the Kwik Shop located 102 SE 37th Street.

Lt. Aaron Jones says around 7:15 p.m., a tall black male walked into the business with a double-bladed knife and demanded money. 

The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was seen running southeast from the business next to a silver Honda Element with dents on the rear.

Witnesses say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a purple bandana over his face. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007. 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle