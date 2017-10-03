WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 77°
Winds South 13 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm78°
61°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm71°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Thunderstorm77°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Thunderstorm74°
54°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear74°
58°

Southeastern Kansas police officer recovering after being set on fire

by on October 3, 2017 at 7:15 AM (4 hours ago)

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) – A southeastern Kansas police officer is still hospitalized but is expected to recover after being set on fire when he responded to a reported assault.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves on Monday said Baxter Springs officer Jimmy Hamilton is at a Springfield hospital and was in good spirits when the two spoke Sunday.

A man threw fuel on Hamilton, another officer and a woman at her Baxter Springs home Saturday, setting all three on fire. The man allegedly had been assaulting 65-year-old Sharon Horn, who died Saturday.

The man hasn’t been identified.

According to a GoFundMe account set up to help with medical expenses, Hamilton suffered severe burns to his face, arms and legs. Nearly 30-percent of Hamilton’s body was burned and he is expected to remain in the hospital for at least four weeks.  

A third officer was injured after trying to put out the fires.

The sheriff said officers Justin Butler and Darryl Nadeau were treated and released from a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle