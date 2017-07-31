Southwest Kansas man killed in fiery crash

A Meade County Kansas man was killed over the weekend in a fiery, single-car crash in southwestern Kansas.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, less than a mile east of Meade, Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the victim has been identified as 68-year-old Alton L. Willimon, of Plains, Kansas.

Willimon was driving a 2007 Jeep Compass west on U.S. Highway 54 at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve on the highway. The Jeep then went into a ditch and crossed over onto U.S. Highway 160 where it went airborne over another ditch and a fence line.

When the Jeep landed, it flipped end over end, rolled once and burst into flames.

Willimon was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital and flown to the burn unit at St. Francis hospital in Wichita where he died several hours later.

An accident report states the Jeep was completely burned.

Willimon was not wearing a seat belt.

