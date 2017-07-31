WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


74°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 74°
Winds East 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy82°
64°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy86°
66°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy88°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
59°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
58°

Southwest Kansas man killed in fiery crash

by on July 31, 2017 at 7:26 AM (3 hours ago)

A Meade County Kansas man was killed over the weekend in a fiery, single-car crash in southwestern Kansas.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, less than a mile east of Meade, Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the victim has been identified as 68-year-old Alton L. Willimon, of Plains, Kansas.

Willimon was driving a 2007 Jeep Compass west on U.S. Highway 54 at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve on the highway. The Jeep then went into a ditch and crossed over onto U.S. Highway 160 where it went airborne over another ditch and a fence line.

When the Jeep landed, it flipped end over end, rolled once and burst into flames.

Willimon was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital and flown to the burn unit at St. Francis hospital in Wichita where he died several hours later.

An accident report states the Jeep was completely burned.

Willimon was not wearing a seat belt.

Image via Google Maps

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle