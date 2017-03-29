Southwest Kansas man killed in fiery crash

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a minivan in extreme southwestern Kansas left one man dead.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision happened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday less than 10 miles north of Hugoton.

James Farnham, 28, of Johnson City, was driving a 2001 Chevy Venture west on a county road when he ran a stop sign at the intersection at Kansas Highway 25.

Farnham crashed into the trailer of a 2015 Kenworth that was headed south on K-25, causing the minivan to catch on fire.

Farnham died at the scene. It was unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi, 46-year-old William Parks and a passenger, 16-year-old Andres Ortegon, were not injured.

Parks and Ortegon, both of Garden City, were wearing seat belts.

