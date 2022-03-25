Southwest Kansas Still Losing Water

The Kansas Geological Survey and the Division of Water Resources of the Kansas Department of Agriculture measure about 1,400 wells every year to monitor the health of the High Plains aquifer and other aquifers in western and central Kansas.
Those measurements showed an overall average decline of 1.01 feet last year.
Most parts of the region saw below-average precipitation for the year, especially during the summer growing season.
The 2021 decline followed an overall drop of 0.93 feet in 2020, which was another abnormally dry year.
As of the beginning of February, virtually all of Kansas was under some level of drought conditions.
Southwest Kansas was experiencing extreme to exceptional drought, with widespread moderate to severe drought across the rest of the western and central Kansas regions covered by the groundwater monitoring program.