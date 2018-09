Police responded to a robbery at a Topeka donut shop just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

An employee of the Dunkin Donuts near 21st and Gage told officers that a man who was either Hispanic or light-skinned African-American entered the restaurant wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants showed a weapon and demanded money.

He left on foot. The employee didn’t know which way he went.

If you know more about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.