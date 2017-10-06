Southwestern Kansas man fatally shot while charging at police officers

A 29-year-old Garden City man was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies with the Finney County Sheriff’s Office were called around noon Thursday to an unmaintained road about 15 miles southwest of Garden City, where a man was seen behaving erratically, according to a news release.

The first deputy to arrive at the scene found the man holding a knife to his own throat. When the man saw the deputy, he got inside his vehicle and locked the doors.

A second deputy, along with a Garden City police officer, arrived to assist. While they were trying to speak with the man, he got out of the car and charged toward the officers.

Two officers, one from each agency, fired shots at the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. The results of that investigation will be turned over to the Finney County Attorney for review.