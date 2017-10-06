WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


70°F
Overcast
Feels Like 70°
Winds South 10 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy84°
59°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy76°
52°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear82°
53°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy73°
46°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy61°
42°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Areal Flood Watch until 7:00am on October 7, 2017

Southwestern Kansas man fatally shot while charging at police officers

by on October 6, 2017 at 5:15 AM (4 hours ago)

A 29-year-old Garden City man was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies with the Finney County Sheriff’s Office were called around noon Thursday to an unmaintained road about 15 miles southwest of Garden City, where a man was seen behaving erratically, according to a news release.

The first deputy to arrive at the scene found the man holding a knife to his own throat. When the man saw the deputy, he got inside his vehicle and locked the doors.

A second deputy, along with a Garden City police officer, arrived to assist. While they were trying to speak with the man, he got out of the car and charged toward the officers.

Two officers, one from each agency, fired shots at the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. The results of that investigation will be turned over to the Finney County Attorney for review.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle