Speaker issues statement following Kansas House elections

Speaker Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe) issued the following statement in response to the results of the 2018 midterm elections, where Republicans maintained a super-majority in the Kansas House of Representatives.

“Kansans spoke loud and clear tonight. Voters know we’ve done the heavy lifting to balance the budget, reduce debt, and get the economy going again — people value the good work we’re doing.

I’ve always been told there’s no such thing as a free lunch. But that’s exactly what Laura Kelly promised folks on the campaign trail. She ran on fiscal conservatism — no new taxes. We are going to hold her to that promise and we know voters will too.

It’s a tough job, but we’re not afraid of hard work. House Republicans have a plan, and I’m sure our future governor has a plan. We look forward to getting all ideas out on the table and allowing the process to work so we can find the kind of solutions Kansans expect and deserve.”