WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Clear
Feels Like 54°
Winds SW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear68°
39°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy41°
18°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear43°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow48°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy51°
27°

Special education aide arrested in sexual exploitation case

by on April 5, 2018 at 10:46 AM (21 mins ago)

Authorities say a southern Kansas teacher’s aide has been removed from his position after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Belle Plaine special education paraprofessional was arrested Sunday.  The 22-year-old was booked on suspicion of unlawful voluntary sexual relations.  He had worked for a special education cooperative that serves five school districts within Sumner County.

Sumner County Education Services director Jon Mages says the cooperative and the Belle Plaine school district are conducting internal investigations.  He says the paraprofessional will no longer be around students.

No details about the investigation were released.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.