Special Election Day Coming Tuesday in Kansas Fourth Congressional District

Election Day is Tuesday in seventeen south-central Kansas counties, as they elect their representative from Kansas Fourth Congressional District. This is the first election to replace a sitting Congressman in Kansas since 1950.

“It’s a special election to replace the former Congressman Mike Pompeo, who now leads the CIA,” said Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. “It’s going to be a big election. We’re hoping that a lot of people will turn out, but we’re also being realistic. Usually when you have an election at an odd day like this, turnout will be lower than say, in November.”

With smaller turnout potential, some polling places may have changed.

“If you want to get information about your polling place, you can go to the Secretary of State’s website,” said Kobach. “That’s www.sos.ks.gov, or you can go to your county election office website.”

There are 17 counties located in the 4th Congressional District – Barber, Butler, Chautauqua, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Elk, Greenwood, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Kiowa, Pawnee (part), Pratt, Sedgwick, Stafford and Sumner.



There are three candidates in this election – James A. Thompson, Democratic Party; Chris Rockhold, Libertarian Party, and Ron Estes, Republican Party.

Polls will close at 7:00 Tuesday evening.

Unofficial election results will be available on the Secretary of State’s office website – www.sos.ks.gov – beginning at 7:00 p.m.