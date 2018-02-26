Special enforcement period focuses on seatbelt violations

A special enforcement period is underway to catch seat belt violators.

“It’s part of our SAFE program, SAFE stands for Seatbelts Are For Everyone,” said Chris Bortz with the Kansas Department of Transportation. “It started here in Kansas in 2009, with the main goal of getting more teenagers to wear their belts.”

The SAFE program is about more than just writing tickets.

“They get educational opportunities once a month that run from October or November all the way through February or March,” said Bortz. “They’ll still be doing some educational stuff after the enforcement. One of the ways of changing behavior is to have education coupled with enforcement.”

The SAFE program is a collaboration between local law enforcement and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“The Highway Patrol’s one of the big partners in the education and enforcement effort,” said Bortz. “We have about 150 local and patrol law enforcement agencies across the state engaged in this two-week enforcement.”

Officers will be writing tickets near schools for seat belt violations from now through March 9.