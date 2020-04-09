Special Olympics Kansas Postpones Summer Games
The Special Olympics Kansas organization announced its decision to cancel the 2020 Summer Games scheduled for June 5-7 in Wichita due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus.
” We serve a population where many are at a heightened risk (age, compromised immune systems, and/or medically fragile), and our competitions require people to travel from all parts of the state to convene in venues and engage in sport,” said Special Olympics Kansas President/CEO John Lair. “With this news about a growing number of confirmed and suspected cases, we no longer believe that we can prudently proceed with the Games and be sure we are providing a safe and healthy environment, regardless of what precautionary steps and/or preventative measures we might implement. ”
Although all Special Olympics Kansas activities, practices and events are on hold through May 15, 2020, President Lair encourages the athletes to keep active.
” We also encourage athletes, families, volunteers and the entire SOKS community to get involved with the I-70 Challenge,” Lair said. “Participants track miles walked/ran and earn prizes along their way (virtually) from Kansas City to Goodland! All information about this program can be found at https://ksso.org/i70-challenge/.”