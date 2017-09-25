Special rail enforcement Tuesday in Topeka

As part of the first U.S. Rail Safety Week, Kansas Law Enforcement is getting things on track Tuesday.

“Right here in Topeka, implementation of the largest ever simultaneous railroad safety event, in honor of Railroad Safety Week, called Operation Clear Track,” said Operation Lifesaver Kansas Executive Director Tara Mays. “Amtrak has partnered with local law enforcement across the state and across the nation to do a surge of education, awareness and enforcement activities. You’ll see officers right here in Topeka targeting the problem at tracks, with messages of rail safety.”

The enforcement will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 4th and Holliday on the east side and on the north side along Kansas Avenue railroad crossings. Officers will enforce local and state ordinances and give out information on rail safety.

“At KDOT, we work every day to make transportation across the state of Kansas safe for all citizens and its visitors,” said KDOT Rail Safety Engineer Mitch Sothers. “While KDOT does work to make this transportation safe, it is imperative that individuals practice personal responsibility and obey all traffic signs and laws. Accidents at rail crossings are avoidable. Many of the accidents are the consequence of individuals ignoring laws and warning signs that have been placed at the crossings.”

The statistics in defense of enforcement are clear.

“Since 2016, in the State of Kansas, we’ve had 56 collisions, 23 injuries, 5 fatal,” said Sothers. “Half of those incidents occurred at crossings that had active warning devices. They had signals at the crossing and individuals chose to drive around or ignore the warning device.”

Over the past 10 years, Kansas has had 441 highway-rail crossing collisions, resulting in 60 fatalities and 152 injuries.