Special Sale Friday Hopes To Lead Kansas Lottery Players To A Pot O’ Gold

by on March 16, 2017 at 2:02 PM (6 hours ago)

The Kansas Lottery is hoping to lead players to a Pot O’ Gold on Friday.

“We do have a Pot O’ Gold Flash Sale that’s going to happen,” said Sally Lunsford with the Lottery. “You will get a free Super Kansas Cash ticket when you purchase $6 or more of Lucky for Life on a single ticket.”

That sale is from 5:00 a.m. to 8:59 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, and the Lucky for Life game has the potential to have a truly life-changing prize.

“Lucky for Life is our newest draw game,” said Lunsford. “If you match all numbers, that’s the first five plus the Lucky Ball, you will win $1000 a day for life, if you can believe that! The next level prize down is $25,000 a year for life.”

Also, the Kansas Lottery is still looking for some winners from its Hot Lotto drawing on Wednesday.

“Hot Lotto was actually sizzlin’, said Lunsford. “One Hot Lotto player, on a ticket sold in Northeast Kansas, did win $9,000!”

The prize for matching four of the first five numbers and the Hot Ball is normally $3,000, but the player purchased the Sizzler option for an additional dollar on that play, they won three times the cash.

To find out if you are a winner in any Kansas Lottery game, you can go online to kslottery.com.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.