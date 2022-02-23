      Weather Alert

Specialty Crop Grants Available

Feb 23, 2022 @ 6:46am
Ripe organic vegetables in wooden crate. Person holding box of farm vegetables in his hands. Ukrainian typical summer vegetables

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

Funds for the program are awarded to the agency by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

The grant funds are in turn granted to projects and organizations to enhance efforts to market and promote specialty crops; assisting producers with research and development relevant to specialty crops; and expanding availability of specialty crops.

Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops, including floriculture.”

Applications will be evaluated by a team of external reviewers.

The team will rate proposals on their ability to successfully promote specialty crops in Kansas and make a positive impact on the Kansas economy.

Those recommendations will be submitted to the Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, who will make the final awards.

Applications are due to the KDA by the end of March.

