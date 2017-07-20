Speed enforcement this weekend’s focus for Kansas Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies

A six-state speed enforcement will occur this weekend, from July 21 through July 23. The Kansas Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will join law

enforcement from Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma to address speeding.

“The posted speed limits are the speed limits people need to be traveling,” said KHP Trooper Ben Gardner. “That’s for ideal situations. If we’ve got heavy rain, we

need to slow down from what is posted. Ideally, we want people traveling the posted speed limit.”

As speed increases, the severity of a crash increases, which could lead to fatalities and serious injuries.

“Our troopers are out there all across Kansas to try to make sure people are staying close to the posted speed limit so that we can reduce the increasing trend

that’s taking place with fatalities in our state,” said Gardner. “Speed alone is one factor we can try to control.”

Roads are designed for certain maximum speeds and features like curves or hills can lower the safe maximum speed in an area.

“These roadways are designed, they are engineered,” said Gardner. “They’re not just put in place without a lot of planning in advance to find out what is reasonable with the traffic flow on that roadway, with the population, with the people that are driving in that area and the type of intersections or interchanges you might be coming across to make sure that the speed that’s traveled is the speed that is adequate and safe for that type of roadway you’re on.”

The agencies will patrol city, rural, state, and federal highways. Citations can be issued to those who are speeding, or those who have other traffic violations.