Spending approaches outlined at KAB debate

The Kansas gubernatorial debate held at the Kansas Association of Broadcasters convention in Wichita on Tuesday showed how entrenched the two top polling candidates for the office, Democratic nominee Laura Kelly and Republican nominee Kris Kobach are. It also gave Independent Greg Orman another opportunity to offer an alternative, but the biggest contrast, as always has to do with taxes and spending and what each candidate would do in that regard.

Kobach continued to talk about using attrition to reduce the size of government.

“That was the missing element in the Brownback administration,” said Kobach. “After the tax cuts of 2012, there was no commitment to cutting spending. In fact, we set a new record in spending in 2013 of $6.1 billion State General Fund, then it went up to $6.2 in 2015, $6.3 in 2017 and it’s knocking on the door of $7.0 today. If I am Governor, I will solve Kansas’ spending problem. In doing that, we will be able to return benefits to the people of Kansas in the form of tax cuts.”

Orman said even if spending is curtailed, there are still other problems that the revenues Kansas has should address.

“No one likes to pay taxes,” said Orman. “I get that. It would be great if I could stand up here and talk like Secretary Kobach does about how we’re going to return money to the people of Kansas, but the facts are we’ve got a $9 billion unfunded pension liability. It would be irresponsible not to start to address that if we had additional dollars available to us. By the way, not all of that unfunded liability came on Brownback’s watch. In fact, the vast majority of the unfunded liability came during Kathleen Sebelius’ tenure.”

Kelly said the budget is finally where it needs to be.

“There are ways, now that we’ve overturned that experiment and we’ve put ourselves on the road to recovery,” said Kelly. “We’ve been experiencing revenues over estimates for the last 16 months. There are ways to move forward and balance our budget and fund our schools and other infrastructure projects without increasing our taxes. There’s no need to do that now. We need to wait until the middle of next year to have some much better idea about where we are.”

Election Day is November 6. Advance ballots begin being mailed Wednesday.