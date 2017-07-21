Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier

Anthony Scaramucci.

The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says he supports Scaramucci’s appointment “100 percent.” His comments came moments after Spicer’s resignation was announced.

Priebus has reportedly opposed hiring Scaramucci for various administration positions.

But Priebus told The Associated Press that he and Scaramucci are “very good friends” and “it’s all good here” at the White House.