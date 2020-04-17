Spirit Aerosystems Converting to Wind Power
Spirit AeroSystems has announced that Kansas public utility regulators approved the company’s complete conversion to renewable wind-generated electricity for its 12.8 million square-foot Wichita manufacturing site starting this year.
Utility regulators at the Kansas Corporation Commission approved a 10-year agreement filed jointly by the company and Evergy that provides an updated electric rate structure.
In return, Spirit has agreed to purchase Kansas wind-generated electricity, continue investing in capital improvements, and make efforts to maintain stable or expanded operations in Wichita.
Spirit says the new electric rates address price disadvantages for electric service Spirit experiences in Kansas compared to operations in other states.
Beginning in late 2020, Spirit’s Wichita site will receive its electricity from the Flat Ridge 3 wind farm located near Kingman.