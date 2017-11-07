Spirit AeroSystems employee injured in workplace accident

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – An employee of aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems has been critically injured in a workplace accident.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident happened Friday night.
A Sedgwick County 911 dispatch supervisor says the agency was notified around 7 p.m. that a man had suffered a chest injury.
An ambulance took the victim to a hospital.
Spirit Aerosystems described the injuries as “serious” in a statement and said that an investigation has begun.
No other details were immediately released.