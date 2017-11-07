WIBW News Now!

Spirit AeroSystems employee injured in workplace accident

by on November 7, 2017 at 5:12 AM (3 hours ago)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – An employee of aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems has been critically injured in a workplace accident.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident happened Friday night.

A Sedgwick County 911 dispatch supervisor says the agency was notified around 7 p.m. that a man had suffered a chest injury.

An ambulance took the victim to a hospital.

Spirit Aerosystems described the injuries as “serious” in a statement and said that an investigation has begun.

No other details were immediately released.

