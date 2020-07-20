Spirit AeroSystems Looking for Volunteers to Leave

      Breaking News
Jul 20, 2020 @ 7:12am

Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita is looking to shed more employees.

Spirit says they are providing an opportunity for managers in Wichita to volunteer for layoff.

Spirit cites reduced overall demand for new commercial airplanes due to the coronavirus pandemic, plus the impact of the ongoing grounding of the 737 MAX.

As a result of those two factors, production rates for commercial aircraft have fallen from historic highs to much lower volumes, with no expectation for a quick recovery.

Employees must be classified as a manager, and not a part of the Defense program.

In order to be considered for voluntary layoff, an employee must submit the Voluntary Layoff Request Form by 5 p.m. this Friday.

Participants in the Voluntary Layoff Program will receive a lump sum severance payment based on their years of company service.

The minimum payment for any participant will be an amount equal to 8 weeks of base pay, with a maximum benefit of $20,000, less applicable withholding and deductions.

