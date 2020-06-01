      Breaking News
Spirit of Kansas Capitol Federal Fireworks Display to proceed on July 4 

Jun 1, 2020 @ 3:46pm
Fireworks background for 4th of July

Shawnee County Parks & Recreation’s Communications and Public Information Supervisor, Mike McLaughlin, just released the following statement…

“After thoughtful consideration and consultation with appropriate county officials a decision has been made to move ahead with the Spirit of Kansas Capitol Federal® Fireworks Display on July 4 at Lake Shawnee. Spirit of Kansas Golf Tournaments will begin at 10 a.m. at Lake Shawnee Golf Course and Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

Other details of the day have yet to be determined. 

