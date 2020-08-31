Spirit of Kansas fireworks display canceled for 2020
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation announced today that the Spirit of Kansas fireworks display has been canceled for 2020. The display was scheduled for July 4 and then postponed to the fall due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
“We did our best, working with the county commissioners and county health officials to schedule the event safely, first on July 4 and then again in the fall,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director. “However, an increase in COVID-19 cases each time made canceling the event in the interest of public health the prudent decision.”
Laurent noted that a recent increase in COVID-19 cases which prompted the county health officer to issue a new set of restrictions made canceling the Spirit of Kansas the right call.
“Like so many other events that were canceled and will be missed this year due to the pandemic, we look forward to holding the Spirit of Kansas next year and enjoying it even more,” he said.