Spirit of Kansas fireworks display to be rescheduled to a later date

Spirit of Kansas fireworks display to be rescheduled to a later date

Jul 2, 2020 @ 1:53pm
Getty Images

At the request of County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Commissioners this morning voted to reschedule the Capitol Federal® Spirit of Kansas fireworks display until a later date with consideration of holding the event on Friday, Sept. 11.

The decision was made in light of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The car show scheduled in Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee on July 4 will take place as scheduled.

