Spirit of Kansas fireworks display to be rescheduled to a later date
Getty Images
At the request of County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Commissioners this morning voted to reschedule the Capitol Federal® Spirit of Kansas fireworks display until a later date with consideration of holding the event on Friday, Sept. 11.
The decision was made in light of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
The car show scheduled in Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee on July 4 will take place as scheduled.