Spirit of Kansas set for July 4 at Lake Shawnee
The Spirit of Kansas is set for July 4 at Lake Shawnee. This is the 24th year of the community fireworks display.
The day begins with an 8:30 a.m. car show, followed by 10 a.m. golf tournaments at Lake Shawnee and Cypress Ridge golf courses, and then the Capitol Federal® Spirit of Kansas Fireworks Display at 10 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be several changes to the usual day-long activities. There will be no Blues Festival or craft vendors and there will be no boat and water ski show in 2020.
The fireworks display will be an all aerial display this year. There will be no ground-based fireworks normally launched from a dock on Lake Shawnee. This eliminates the need for viewers to crowd close to the shoreline of the lake to see the ground-based display. There will also be no shuttle buses this year from Rueger Softball Complex to Lake Shawnee and back.
The car show will be at Shelters 4 and 5 in Tinman Circle.