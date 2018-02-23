WIBW News Now!

Spirit to pay millions in bonuses to Wichita employees

by on February 23, 2018 at 12:38 PM (5 hours ago)

About 11,500 Spirit AeroSystems workers in Wichita have all received bonuses.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the employees received bonuses Thursday after the aircraft supplier reported a 13 percent year-over-year increase in profit on revenue of $7 billion last year.

Spirit spokeswoman Debbie Gann wouldn’t say exactly how much employees received in bonuses, but says “there will be millions of dollars infused into the Wichita economy through these payouts.”

The bonuses are awarded through the company’s short-term incentive plan.  Gann says the payouts are given annually only if Spirit meets or exceeds financial and operational goals set by its board.

Friends University professor Malcom Harris says the fact that the city’s largest employer is paying bonuses to its workers means Spirit executives feel good about the health of the company.

