Spirit to hire 1400 more in Wichita

Spirit AeroSystems says it plans to hire an additional 1,400 people next year at its Wichita plant.

Its announcement was made at a Wednesday news conference by Spirit Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile.

The new hiring will come on top of the 1,000 new jobs the aircraft parts maker said last year it planned to add as part of a $1 billion expansion at its Wichita facility.

Spirit AeroSystems’ website says it has more than 15,000 employees worldwide, with about 12,000 of those employees located at the company’s headquarters in Wichita.

Boeing sold its Wichita and Oklahoma operations in 2005 in a move that spun off the company now known as Spirit AeroSystems. It now builds aircraft parts for multiple commercial and defense customers.