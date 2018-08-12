WIBW News Now!

Sporting Kansas City Gets Big Road Win

by on August 12, 2018 at 12:48 AM (1 hour ago)

 Gerso Fernandes and Ilie Sanchez scored to help Sporting Kansas City beat Los Angeles FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Fernandes opened the scoring in the 17th minute, settling Diego Rubio’s pass with his first touch and finishing a left-footed shot just inside the far post. Sanchez doubled the lead in the 66th minute, converting from the spot after Felipe Gutierrez drew a penalty against Dejan Jakovic.

Sporting (11-6-6) won back-to-back road games for just the second time since 2015. LAFC (10-7-6) is winless, while scoring just four goals, in its last five after a five-game unbeaten streak.

