Sporting KC Sends Feilhaber to LA Football Club

Sporting Kansas City has acquired $400,000 in allocation money in exchange for midfielder Benny Feilhaber following a trade with Los Angeles Football Club, the club announced Wednesday.

Sporting KC receives $200,000 in General Allocation Money and $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money from the MLS expansion club in exchange for the services of Feilhaber, who has spent the last five seasons in Kansas City.

“Benny has been a really good player for our organization since 2013 and we appreciate his contribution to the club,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said. “On a personal note, I am very happy that I was able to coach Benny twice, both here and with the U-20 National Team, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

The Irvine, California native concludes his stay with Sporting KC having made 180 appearances in all competitions, recording 33 goals and 56 assists for the club. Feilhaber was an important part of the squad that won three titles during his tenure – two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups in 2015 and 2017 and one MLS Cup in 2013.

Feilhaber, who turns 33 later this month, began his career with Hamburg in Germany before making further stops in Europe with Derby County in England and AGF Aarhus in Denmark. He arrived in MLS in 2011, joining the New England Revolution, before heading to Kansas City ahead of the 2013 campaign.

The trade leaves Sporting KC with 24 players on the current roster, having already acquired midfielder Yohan Croizet as a Designated Player from KV Mechelen in Belgium and forward Khiry Shelton via trade with New York City FC last month.

Preparations for the new MLS season continue tomorrow, with Sporting Kansas City’s full 2018 schedule set to be released at 1 p.m. CT