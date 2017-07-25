Sporting KC Trades Dwyer to Orlando for Allocation money

Sporting Kansas City announced Tuesday that the club has traded forward Dom Dwyer to Orlando City SC in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, $500,000 in Targeted Allocation Money as well as up to $700,000 in future Allocation Money based on Dwyer’s performance.

Dwyer scored 67 goals in all competitions during his six-year stint with Sporting Kansas City, second-most in team history. The 26-year-old joined the club as the 16th pick in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of South Florida and appeared in 157 competitive matches. He helped Sporting KC lift the 2013 MLS Cup and 2015 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

“Dom has been a great player on the field and a tremendous ambassador off of it for this organization,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said. “We thank him for that and wish him nothing but the best.

“It is important to understand that when an organization is successful, individuals are going to be highly sought after by other clubs. Understandably, the salary cap world of sports does not enable you to keep everyone on your roster forever. So as the ever-changing and fluid roster continues to evolve, moves like this can occur.

”This organization is committed to consistently fielding a highly competitive team and pursuing every trophy attainable.”

Dwyer previously spent part of 2013 on loan with Orlando City SC when the Florida club competed in USL PRO, now the United Soccer League. During his time with the Lions, Dwyer notched a then-USL PRO record 15 goals in 13 regular season games before scoring four times in a USL PRO Championship victory over the Charlotte Eagles.

Major League Soccer’s secondary transfer window, second of two periods on the calendar in which teams can register new players via international transfers or trades within the league, officially opened on July 10. The secondary transfer window runs through Aug. 9, serving as the last chance for MLS clubs to complete incoming transfers and trades for the 2017 season.

