Sports Betting Bill Stalls
An effort to legalize sports betting in Kansas has stalled.
The mix of competing interests led the House last week to vote 77-40 against giving a Senate-based sports betting bill first-round approval, leaving it in limbo.
Twenty-five states allow sports betting, according to the American Gaming Association.
The Senate’s plan would limit on-site betting to Kansas’ four state-owned casinos, and give them control of online and app wagering.
The House plan would allow betting at the state-owned casinos, now-closed racetracks, as many as 1,200 retail stores that sell Kansas Lottery tickets, online, and through apps linked to casinos, the tracks and the lottery.
The House plan also would give the state a larger share of the profits from sports betting: 14% from in-person betting and 20% from online and app wagering, compared to 5.5% and 8% under the Senate plan.