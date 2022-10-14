Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Oct. 14, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

A big shakeup in Week 5 of the competition has closed the gap in the standings. Fulton maintains his slim lead over Dan atop the standings this week, while Brendan is just two games off the pace following a 3-0 week. Jake still has some work to do after going 1-2 once again with last week’s picks.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 6 and college football Week 7:

Fulton Caster:

Chiefs +2.5 vs. Bills

“Patrick Mahomes is 7-0-1 against the spread as an underdog in his career. He’s 6-2 outright.”

Kansas +8.5 vs. Oklahoma

Iowa State vs. Texas UNDER 48.5

Fulton YTD: 9-6

Brendan Dzwierzynski

49ers at Falcons +5.5

“Atlanta is a covering machine so far this season at 5-0 against the spread. The 49ers are the better team and are coming off an easy win, but the Falcons are frisky enough to keep this one close at home.”

Buccaneers at Steelers UNDER 44.5

Wisconsin -7.5 at Michigan State

Brendan YTD: 7-8

Jake Lebahn

Kansas +8.5 vs. Oklahoma

“I think it’ll be a high-scoring game, and in a high-scoring game give me the team with the points.”

Vikings -3 vs. Dolphins

Iowa State vs. Texas UNDER 48.5

Jake YTD: 5-10

Dan Lucero

Cowboys +6.5 vs. Eagles

“A prime time NFC East game worth watching for a change! This is too many points to lay against a Dallas team that takes care of the football and has played swarming defense.”

Vikings -3 vs. Dolphins

Minnesota vs. Illinois UNDER 39.5

Dan YTD: 8-7

