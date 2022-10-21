Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Oct. 21, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

After six weeks, just one game separates the top three in the standings while the whole group is within three games of each other. Fulton is holding on to a one-game lead on the back, while Brendan has surged in the last two weeks into a second-place tie with Dan. And Jake is still within striking distance in the back of the pack.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 7 and college football Week 8:

Fulton Caster:

Arizona State +2.5 vs. Stanford

“Stanford has lost 10 straight Pac-12 games and has lost 11 of its last 12 against FBS teams. The Sun Devils, meanwhile, just beat Washington last week.”

Mississippi State vs. Alabama OVER 60.5

Chiefs -2.5 vs. 49ers

Fulton YTD: 10-8

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Giants vs. Jaguars -3

“The Giants are one of the best stories in the NFL, they’re 5-1 and coming off of consecutive head-turning wins. Why would they be underdogs to the struggling Jaguars? Something smells fishy and I’ve got my reel ready.”

Falcons +6.5 vs. Bengals

Iowa vs. Ohio State UNDER 49.5

Brendan YTD: 9-9

Jake Lebahn

Chiefs -2.5 vs. 49ers

Minnesota vs. Penn State -5.5

Kansas vs. Baylor OVER 58.5

“I have no favorite pick this week. They’re like my children. I can’t pick one over the other, I like them all.”

Editor’s note: “Coward.”

Jake YTD: 7-11

Dan Lucero

Jets vs. Broncos UNDER 38.5

“They couldn’t make this low enough for me to bet the over.”

Texas vs. Oklahoma State +6.5

Kansas vs. Baylor OVER 58.5

Dan YTD: 9-9

