Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Oct. 7, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

Another challenging week for the guys has created a smidge of separation at the top of the table. Fulton now holds a slim lead on Dan for first place, although both are above .500 through four weeks. Jake is now tied in third with Brendan after the latter posted an 0-3 effort a week ago.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 5 and college football Week 6:

Fulton Caster:

Iowa vs. Illinois UNDER 36.5

“These two defenses will make this a war of attrition. I’m feeling that the first to 14 points wins the game.”

Texans vs. Jaguars -7

Kansas State -1.5 vs. Iowa State

Fulton YTD: 8-4

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Giants vs. Packers OVER 41.5

“The Packers have an opportunity to feast on a Giants defense that blitzes a ton and plays as much single-high coverage as anyone. Green Bay, meanwhile, should be terrified of its run defense trying to stop Saquon Barkley.”

Steelers vs. Bills -14

Iowa vs. Illinois UNDER 36.5

Brendan YTD: 4-8

Jake Lebahn

Raiders vs. Chiefs -7.5

Kansas State -1.5 vs. Iowa State

USC vs. Washington State UNDER 65.5

“Who the hell knows. I’m 4-8 right now.”

Jake YTD: 4-8

Dan Lucero

Kansas State -1.5 vs. Iowa State

“Iowa State mustered just 11 points against the Kansas defense last week, and I don’t think they have much for the K-State defense. Add to that Matt Campbell’s history losing these kind of games and I think the ‘Cats walk out of Ames with a win.”

Dolphins -3 vs. Jets

Seahawks vs. Saints OVER 46.5

Dan YTD: 7-5

