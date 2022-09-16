Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Sept. 16, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

The picks season started flawlessly for both Fulton and Dan, with the two of them hitting on all three of their picks. Brendan is right behind at 2-1, only missing on last week’s Alabama spread against Texas, while Jake has a little catching up to do after going 1-2 last week.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 2 and college football Week 3:

Fulton Caster:

Patriots vs. Steelers +2

“It’s dangerous to pick a Steelers team that just lost T.J. Watt for 5-6 weeks and has Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, but somehow the Patriots are even worse offensively. The Steelers should get the outright win.”

UTSA vs. Texas -12.5

Ohio vs. Iowa State OVER 47.5

Fulton YTD: 3-0

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Patriots vs. Steelers UNDER 40.5

“The Steelers needed overtime to score 23 points last week despite getting five takeaways, while the Patriots are severely lacking ‘dudes’ on offense. Combine those factors with two solid defenses and I like a low-scoring game here.”

Falcons vs. Rams -9.5

Cal vs. Notre Dame -11.5

Brendan YTD: 2-1

Jake Lebahn

Buccaneers -2.5 vs. Saints

Falcons +9.5 vs. Rams

Tulane vs. Kansas State OVER 47

Jake YTD: 1-2

Dan Lucero

Kansas +9.5 vs. Houston

“KU’s covered back-to-back games to start the season, there’s no reason they can’t do it again against a leaky Houston run defense.”

Michigan State +3.5 vs. Washington

Patriots vs. Steelers UNDER 40.5

Dan YTD: 3-0

