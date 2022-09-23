Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Sept. 23, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

Nobody had a perfect week last week, but Fulton and Dan remain in first place two weeks in. Brendan rests two games back of the leaders, while Jake has some room to make after two straight losing weeks to open the year.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 3 and college football Week 4:

Fulton Caster:

Chiefs -5.5 vs. Colts

“Patrick Mahomes has carved up Gus Bradley defenses his whole career. Couple that with Bradley’s apparent dismissal of that fact and the Chiefs should win big on Sunday.”

Michigan State +3 vs. Minnesota

49ers vs. Broncos UNDER 44

Fulton YTD: 5-1

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Chiefs -5.5 vs. Colts

“The Chiefs have been excellent to start the year while the Colts have been the NFL’s biggest letdown. Air it out, slow down Jonathan Taylor and the Chiefs should cruise here.”

Packers vs. Buccaneers UNDER 41.5

Wisconsin +18.5 vs. Ohio State

Brendan YTD: 3-3

Jake Lebahn

Duke vs. Kansas -7.5

“Duke stinks. Duke is not good. People thinking that KU is going to read its press clippings and fall back to earth: This ain’t the game.”

Chiefs -5.5 vs. Colts

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma UNDER 53.5

Jake YTD: 2-4

Dan Lucero

49ers -1.5 vs. Denver

“Primetime Russell Wilson has been a powerful force in his career, but not enough of a force to over come his plainly overmatched and inept head coach. San Francisco knows who they are and I think they’ll run very effectively against Denver.”

Arkansas +2.5 vs. Texas A&M

Texans vs Bears UNDER 39.5

Dan YTD: 5-1

