Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Sept. 30, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

Everybody tied with a 1-2 record a week ago, which means Fulton and Dan retain their grip on first place this week. Brendan is still two games back, Jake is three.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 4 and college football Week 5:

Fulton Caster:

Michigan vs. Iowa UNDER 42.5

“There will be zero offensive participation from Iowa, and I doubt Michigan can hang 42 points on that defense.”

Kentucky +7 vs. Ole Miss

Vikings -3.5 vs. Saints

Fulton YTD: 6-3

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Patriots vs. Packers -9.5

“It’s a homer pick, sure, but the Packers’ defense looks to be one of the best in the NFL while the Patriots’ offense is one of the worst. It doesn’t matter if Mac Jones plays, it’s going to be hard for New England to keep up.”

Vikings vs. Saints UNDER 41.5

Illinois vs. Wisconsin UNDER 43.5

Brendan YTD: 4-5

Jake Lebahn

Oklahoma -6.5 vs. TCU

“There’s no way Oklahoma is losing back to back games, and I don’t know how good TCU really is due to their schedule. I think Oklahoma’s offense is very good and it will cover.”

Kentucky +7 vs. Ole Miss

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers UNDER 45.5

Jake YTD: 3-6

Dan Lucero

Michigan vs. Iowa +10.5

“Iowa’s defense can keep it in this game, and this feels like the kind of game when Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan teams always under perform. I still figure Michigan will win, but Iowa’s going to make it work for it for 60 minutes.”

Cardinals +1.5 vs. Panthers

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers UNDER 45.5

Dan YTD: 6-3

