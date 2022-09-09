Sports On 580’s weekly football picks: Sept. 9, 2022

Every week during the NFL and college football season, the whole Sports On 580 crew will make a trio picks for games at both levels. All four of the guys will pick at least one NFL game and one college game, and they also must pick at least one over/under for the week.

Whoever picks the most games correctly will be our yearly winner.

Here are the group’s picks for NFL Week 1 and college football Week 2:

Fulton Caster:

Chiefs -5.5 vs. Cardinals

“This is easy. I feel Mahomes and Reid will remind the league of how potent their offense is, plus facing a weak Arizona team helps matters.”

Oklahoma State -11.5 vs. Arizona State

Iowa State vs. Iowa UNDER 39.5

Fulton YTD: 0-0

Brendan Dzwierzynski

Chiefs -5.5 vs. Cardinals

Alabama -20.5 vs. Texas

“I don’t care what number you give me, I’m taking Alabama against the spread here. They’re more talented on both sides of the ball, and Steve Sarkisian’s quotes this week tell me that the Crimson Tide already has this one in the bag.”

Iowa State vs. Iowa UNDER 39.5

Brendan YTD: 0-0

Jake Lebahn

Chiefs -5.5 vs. Cardinals

“The Chiefs average 36 points per game in season openers with Mahomes; I don’t see the Cardinals scoring 30 points.”

Baylor +3.5 vs. BYU

Kansas vs. West Virginia UNDER 60.5

Jake YTD: 0-0

Dan Lucero

Ravens -6.5 vs. Jets

Appalachian State +18.5 vs. Texas A&M

49ers vs. Bears UNDER 40.5

“With George Kittle limited and the Bears offense being the Bears offense, expect points to be at a premium at Soldier Field.”

Dan YTD: 0-0

Check out Jake and Fulton every weekday from noon-3 on Mic’d Up, followed up by Brendan and Dan on 580 Sports Talk from 3-6 on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9.