Sports physicals ensure athletes are healthy to play

The Kansas State High School Activities Association requires that athletes that plan to participate in sanctioned events have a current physical on file before they can begin practice in their chosen sport.

“Most schools will have a physical form available at the school itself or online,” said Dr. Craig Webb with MedExpress. “You can also use the Kansas State form. Complete that prior to coming in. It’s good to complete the past medical history form and fill out any medications and any history of surgeries or prior injuries before coming back to the provider office.”

Whether you choose to go to your regular physician or a walk-in clinic like MedExpress, the procedure will be roughly the same.

“Once the child is brought in to the clinic, they’ll be checked in, they’ll have vital signs taken, blood pressure, heart rate, things like that,” said Dr. Webb. “Here at MedExpress, we also do a vision screening to make sure that their vision is okay for participation in sports. The physical itself will be completed by a provider.”

At MedExpress, the provider is either a physician or a nurse practitioner.

“That’s a full physical,” said Dr. Webb. “We look at the eyes, the mouth, listen to the heart and lungs, make sure there’s no abnormalities there. Then, we do a thorough exam of all the extremities, testing strength, range of motion, things like that.”

The goal is to catch any abnormalities that could make an athlete sick before they come up on the practice or playing field.