Spring in full swing through Thursday

Sunny and beautiful today through Thursday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 69. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 59.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 35.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 76. East southeast wind 11 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 43.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 64.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 34.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 64.