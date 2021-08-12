Spring Valley Elementary Evacuated

Wednesday morning, the Spring Valley Elementary School was evacuated by law enforcement.
The Junction City Police Department, in conjunction with the Geary County Sheriff’s office, were investigating a threat made against Spring Valley Elementary School.
Early in the morning, law enforcement was made aware of a threat made on social media directed at the elementary school.
Immediately after, USD 475 evacuated the school, and ensured teachers and students were in a safe location.
Law enforcement conducted an initial interior and exterior sweep of the building, and did not locate any threat.
Officers did additional, more thorough sweeps of the building to confirm the initial assessment.
Spring Valley Elementary School was cleared in the latter part of the morning, and students re-entered the building.
In addition to the Junction City Police, other assisting agencies included the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Riley Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and USD 475.