Springlike Today and Tomorrow, With A Touch of Summer Sunday

This weekend should be nice for most outdoor activities, but burning is still discouraged.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: We are expected to warm to 72 this afternoon. Winds will increase behind the front from the north at 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cooler, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 65.

Sunday: Windy and much warmer, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 71. North northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.