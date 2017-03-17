WIBW News Now!

58°F
Clear
Feels Like 58°
Winds North 16 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy72°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear66°
47°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy84°
57°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy75°
46°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy58°
41°

Springlike Today and Tomorrow, With A Touch of Summer Sunday

by on March 17, 2017 at 5:55 AM (5 hours ago)

This weekend should be nice for most outdoor activities, but burning is still discouraged.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: We are expected to warm to 72 this afternoon.   Winds will increase behind the front from the north at 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cooler, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 65.

Sunday: Windy and much warmer, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 71. North northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

